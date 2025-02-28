New club, new role: Imbali happy to play defensive mid at Shabana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 28, 2025 – Shabana midfielder Keith Imbali says he is relishing a new role as a central defensive midfielder (CDM).

Imbali says the new role has brought out the best of him from a defensive and offensive aspect.

“It is a great role…I have done my best to adapt to it and execute it in line with the instructions of the technical bench. If you look at it keenly, you can see that it does not confine me to one position but allows me to surge forward at the right time such that I am even able to score,” the former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder said.

Imbali, who joined the Glamour Boys in January this year, has vowed to work harder to scale greater heights in his depth of potential.

“My aim is to keep working hard and to contribute to the team’s positive results. That’s all,” he said.

The Lang’ata High School alumnus scored his maiden goal for Tore Bobe in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Tusker FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

It was a debut strike that delights Imbali, who sees he had been looking forward to the moment.

“I am so excited that I got to score my debut goal. It is something I had been working hard towards because I badly wanted to score and I am happy that I got to do it,” he said.

Looking at the overall scope of the match, Imbali says there were a number of positives, despite dropping two points.

“Overall, the game was good…for them to score in the last minute, with the last kick of the game, says a lot about our quality as a team. We managed to contain them for the majority of the match. Even though they started strongly, it was us who scored first and that is a huge positive,” the midfielder said.

Shabana play high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz in their next tie at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday.