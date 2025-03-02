Water is wet and Man Utd lose again as Leno stars for Fulham in FA Cup tie - Capital Sports
Fulham players celebrate. PHOTO/FULHAM FOOTBALL CLUB

English Premiership

Water is wet and Man Utd lose again as Leno stars for Fulham in FA Cup tie

Published

MANCHESTER, England, March 2, 2025 – Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero with two saves in the penalty shoot-out to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

After three precise spot-kicks from both sides, Leno denied Victor Lindelof, then, after skipper Antonee Robinson had extended Fulham’s perfect record, the German also kept out Joshua Zirkzee’s effort to send the Cottagers into the quarter-finals.

Fulham had taken the lead in first-half stoppage time when Calvin Bassey was left free at the far post to head in from close range after Rodrigo Muniz had flicked on a corner.

But, days after former United captain Roy Keane had condemned the influence of current skipper Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese dragged his side level with a superb equaliser, driving home a low shot from the edge of the area after Diogo Dalot had found him with a pass from the touchline.

Both sides could have won it without the need for penalties. Emile Smith-Rowe, denied superbly by Andre Onana before the home side levelled, was repelled by the Cameroon international again before the tie went to extra-time.

Then, 17-year-old United substitute Chido Obi flicked a shot towards goal that Leno kept out with an outstanding reaction save.

It added to a catalogue of saves from Leno that also included denying United substitute Alejandro Garnacho. The real heroics were saved for the shootout though as Fulham continue to dream of emulating their only FA Cup final appearance in 1975.

More to follow…

