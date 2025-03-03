Olympic legend Kipyegon nominated for Laureus Sports Award - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the 1500m race at the Athlos event in New York. PHOTO/Athlos/X

Athletics

Olympic legend Kipyegon nominated for Laureus Sports Award

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon is among elite athletes who have been nominated for this year’s Laureus World Sports Award.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kipyegon is up for the World Sportswoman of the Year award following a stellar season in which she made history as the first female athlete to win three consecutive Olympic titles in the 1500m.

The 31-year-old clocked 3:51.29 to clinch her third crown at last year’s summer games in Paris, following on from her previous triumphs in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021).

The feat came less than a month after she had set the same city alight by smashing her own world record by clocking 3:49.04 at the Paris Diamond League.  

It came a year after she had claimed her third world title in the three-and-a-quarter-lap race in Budapest, where she timed 3:54.87 for the win.

Others contesting the same award include seven-time Olympic gymnast champion Simone Biles (United States), Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan (the Netherlands), four-time Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (United States), tennis superstar Aryanna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati – who won the award last year.

Should she clinch it, Kipyegon will become the second ever Kenyan to win the award since Vivian Cheruiyot in 2012.

The awards ceremony are set for April 21 in Madrid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved