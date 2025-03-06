Wanyama still weighing up on future after leaving Montreal - Capital Sports
Victor Wanyama celebrates a CF Montreal past victory.

English Premier League

Wanyama still weighing up on future after leaving Montreal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama says he is still weighing up his options for a new club after leaving Canadian top tier side CF Montreal at the end of last season.

The midfielder is currently training in England as he juggles up the options he has at his table, and in an interview with Telecomasia.net says he has received numerous offers so far, but is yet to make a decision.

“At the moment, I am just waiting to see what will happen. I am looking at all the offers that are on my table and then I will decide what is best for me. I have received several offers from Europe, Asia and Australia, but at the moment there hasn’t been anything decided yet,” Wanyama told Telecomasia.

He added; “I will still be playing football and I am actively looking at everything on offer. Remaining in England might be one of the options, but I am more inclined towards experiencing a new environment as I have played in England for a while.”

Wanyama made his name while playing at Tottenham Hotspur, where he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League as well as their highest ever finish in the English Premier League, second spot.

