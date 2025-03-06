Coach Cheche eyes second consecutive World Cup qualification with Junior Starlets - Capital Sports
Junior STarlets head coach Mildred Cheche. PHOTO/Telecomasia.net

Football

Coach Cheche eyes second consecutive World Cup qualification with Junior Starlets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Coach Mildred Cheche is optimistic that the Junior Starlets can qualify for a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, as the team prepares to start qualification for next year’s showpiece to be staged in Morocco.

The Starlets made history last year, becoming the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for the World Cup at any age range or gender, and, speaking to Telecomasia.net, Cheche says that beat of history still spurs their dream for the 2026 edition.

Kenya starts the road to Morocco 2026 with an away trip against Uganda, having been given a bye for the first round.

“The excitement is still fresh in our minds and in our hearts and the girls are very hungry to qualify. The ones who were there last year want to go again and the new ones want to have a taste. So yes, we are dreaming of making it to the World Cup for the second time in a row and I have the belief that we can do it. Not just with what is in our hearts but the talent as well that we have in the team,” Cheche told Telecomasia.

The girls departed Nairobi Thursday morning for Kampala, ahead of the first leg which will be played on Saturday at the Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo.

A win against Uganda will take them to the final qualification round, where they will meet the winner between Cameroon and Ethiopia.

