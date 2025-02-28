GSU boss not ready to give up unbeaten run in men’s volleyball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 28, 2025 – General Service Unit (GSU) men’s volleyball coach Danson Tali is determined to maintain their unbeaten run heading into the playoffs.

Tali believes an unblemished record will give his boys confidence to take on their opponents in the tougher run of fixtures to come.

“Our target is just to have a clean record at the end of the preliminaries so when we go to the playoffs we will have the upper hand. We are preparing for the Africa Club Championships and the Inter-Police Championships in Ethiopia,” the coach said.

Tali says the right balance of experienced and young players also stands his team in good stead as they seek to defend their league title.

“All we are eyeing is continuous improvement. It would be quite unfortunate to start strong and then finish the season on a low. We are in a very good place in that we have a good mix of young as well as experienced players,” he said.

The tactician was speaking after another routine day in the office for the paramilitary side who clobbered Base Yetu 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-14) in the fourth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s league at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The win continued their unbeaten run that has put them in the driver’s seat to defend their title.

AP behind bars

In the other matches of the day at the same venue, Kenya Prisons beat Administration Police 3-0 in sets of 2519 25-22 and 25-14.

However, it was a different story for their colleagues, Western Prison, who lost 3-1 to KAPU, having set the ball rolling with a 26-24 win in the first set.

The law enforcers recovered to win 25-18 25-19 and 25-18 to walk away victorious.

Meanwhile, Kenya Forestry Service (KFS) shot down Kenya Army in straight sets of 26-24 25-21 and 25-18.

Trailblazers edged a thrilling encounter with Equity Bank, winning 3-2.

The bankers drew first blood with a 27-25 win in the first set before Trailblazers came back to win 25-15 in the subsequent one.

The end-to-end entertainment continued with Equity winning 25-14 in the third set but Trailblazers came back to trounce them 25-17 in the penultimate one.

A 15-8 win in the final set ensured that Trailblazers would be having the last laugh.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) also proved a game for the ages, the dockers winning 3-2.

The pulsating encounter began KPA’s way courtesy of a 25-18 win in the first set but the soldiers came back guns blazing to win 27-25 in the next set.

Not to be undone, KPA won 25-23 in the third set but a 26-24 win for KDF in the fourth set ensured that the game would be decided by one more set.

Eventually, the dockers did just enough to get over the line thanks to a tight 15-12 victory in the final set.