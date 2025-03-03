Former Man United Coach Benni McCarthy Unveiled As New Harambee Stars Head Coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – South African legend Benni McCarthy has officially been unveiled as head coach of the national football team, Harambee Stars.

McCarthy alongside his coaching staff have signed a two year contract untill 2027.

Speaking after his unveiling, McCarthy expressed his excitement at taking over at his new workstation, underlining his ambitions with the team.

“It’s been an absolute privilege and pleasure to be here in Kenya. I am delighted and I can’t really wait to start our new journey…making Kenya again one of the powerhouses in Africa,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

The 47-year-old boasts a rich playing stint with top clubs around the world, including Porto – with who he won the UEFA Champions League in 2003 – Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United among others. Newly appointed Harambee Stars Head Coach Benni MacCarthy speaking during his unveiling on March 3, 2025. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

As a coach, McCarthy started his tutoring career at Sint-Truiden (assistant coach) before moving on to Cape Town, AmaZulu and Manchester United (forwards coach).

Reflecting on his experience, McCarthy said he will leverage on the lessons learnt to pursue his goals with Stars.

“With all that experience that I have gained before, and to be here in Kenya, I want to take all that experience and make Kenya the best team in the region,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed said McCarthy was the outright choice for the national team post due to his outstanding qualities.

“He has fire in his belly…very competitive and really wants to win. He is as Kenyan as it gets and understands the African culture. The South African culture and that of Kenya are not that different. We believe that given the experience that he has and with the right support, we will go all the way,” Mohammed said.

The South African has signed a two-year deal until 2027 – when Kenya co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Uganda and Tanzania. Moeneeb Josephs, who will be the goal keeper trainer with former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi and Benni McCarthy. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Joining him on the technical bench are Vasili Manousakis as Assistant Coach, Moeneeb Josephs as Goalkeepers Coach, and Pilela Maposa as Performance Analyst.

McCarthy’s immediate task with the team will be preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon on March 24 at the Nyayo Stadium.

It will be Stars’ first home match in Kenya since 2022.

Kenya will also be co-hosting the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) with Uganda and Tanzania in August.