NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers book play-off spot with win against Heat

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 6 – The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 112-107 on Wednesday night to become the first side to book a place in the NBA play-offs.

The Heat opened up a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Cavaliers mounted a late comeback to seal their 12th-straight victory.

The win means the Cavaliers, who have lost just 10 of their 62 games this season, have assured their place in the post season despite still having 20 games left to play in the regular season.

“It took a collective effort as a group but we’ve got to be better,” said Donovan Mitchell, who top scored for the Cavaliers with 26 points.

“It’s always good to learn through a win though.”

The Cavaliers, seeking a second NBA Championship to add to their 2016 triumph, are on course to win this year’s Eastern Conference which would give them a top-seed spot in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder are on course to become the first team in the western conference to seal a play-off spot after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-103, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starring with 41 points.