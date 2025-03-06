‘Performance of my life’ – Liverpool saved by ‘best in world’ Alisson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 6 – It was the ultimate smash and grab. Liverpool were on the ropes for 87 minutes against Paris St-Germain at the Parc des Princes, but Harvey Elliott struck 46 seconds after coming on as a substitute to secure a 1-0 first-leg advantage for the Reds in their last-16 tie.

The hosts could, and should, have been out of sight as they peppered the Liverpool goal throughout – having 27 attempts compared to just two for the visitors.

But PSG found Brazil goalkeeper Alisson in otherworldly form, with the 32-year-old repelling everything that came his way to frustrate the French champions.

His nine saves were the most by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League game since Opta started recording the data in 2003-04.

“It was probably the performance of my life,” Alisson told TNT Sports.

“The manager was telling us how hard it would be to play against PSG, how good they are with the ball and that we would have to be ready to suffer.

“We knew what was coming.”

Elliott said of his team-mate: “He is unbelievable, the best in the world.

“In each and every game he shows it and keeps us in many games. Without him I don’t know where we would be.”

How one-sided was it?

PSG fans will still be wondering just how their side did not win this game.

Indeed, when Elliott scored there was an air of disbelief, the supporters inside the ground struggling to comprehend what had just happened given how dominant the hosts had been.

Here are some stats which highlight PSG’s supremacy:

Liverpool scored with their first shot on target

PSG had 27 shots in this match – the second-most on record (since 2003-04) by a side in a Champions League knockout match in which they both failed to score and lost, behind only PSG themselves v Borussia Dortmund in May 2024 (30)

Liverpool won this match despite having 25 fewer shots than PSG (two to 27) – the joint-largest negative difference in shots by a winning team on record (since 2003-04) in a Champions League knockout game (PSG v Bayern in April 2021 also 25, six shots to 31)

The Reds faced 20-plus shots in a knockout Champions League match for only the fifth time on record. On all four previous occasions, Liverpool always conceded at least one goal.

Alisson’s nine saves beat his own record of most saves in a Liverpool Champions League match (8) v Tottenham in the 2019 final.

“[Liverpool] got away with it because of Alisson,” former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock told BBC Radio 5 live.

“You buy those type of players for performances like that. That’s how you win titles, that’s how they won the Champions League [in 2019].

“Alisson is so key to the way they perform. He is superb at reading situations. His decision-making is exceptional.”

It was a performance that underlined Alisson’s position as the Reds’ number one goalkeeper, although he will get fresh competition for next season.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join in the summer from La Liga side Valencia and, according to reports,, external has his sights set on becoming first choice.

Liverpool also have Caoimhin Kelleher, who has always stepped up superbly whenever Alisson has been absent through injury, but the Republic of Ireland man’s long-term future at the club is uncertain.

“I don’t think that I have ever worked with a goalkeeper at this level before, which is normal because he is the best in the world,” Liverpool boss Arne Slot said of Alisson.

“I have had some very good players as a manager but never the best goalkeeper in the world until now.”

Most saves by a Liverpool goalkeeper

In a Champions League game on record (since 2003-04)

Use the column header buttons to sort columns by ascending or descending orderCurrently not sorted Player Date Saves Alisson v PSG Mar-25 9 Alisson v Tottenham Jun-19 8 Mignolet v Real Madrid Nov-14 8 Reina v Chelsea Apr-08 8

Misfortune and missed chances also cost PSG

As well as being perplexed at how their side lost, PSG fans will also feel aggrieved at some decisions that went against them early on.

Kvaratskhelia had a fine goal in the first half disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a marginal offside.

Ibrahima Konate was also fortunate not to be sent off after a last-man challenge on Bradley Barcola.

Referee Davide Massa decided it was not a foul at the time and, after a check, VAR opted against overruling the official.

But aside from Alisson’s heroics, PSG were also wasteful with 17 of their 27 attempts failing to hit the target.

“In the first half [PSG] were great and the thing that was missing was goals,” said former Man City defender Nedum Onuoha on BBC Champions League Match of the Day.

“The fluidity of the front three is so impressive. Whenever they got the ball they were looking to run at Liverpool, trying to glide past defenders and break into key areas to try to make chances.

“Unfortunately the final part, the most important part, was getting the ball in the net and that was missing.”

Slot added: “If you look at the underlying stats in the Champions League too it shows you they were number one, and they have already played Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. To have the best stats after facing that quality tells you a lot.

“For us the only way over here with their fans behind them was to defend as we did. Now we are hoping that our fans at Anfield will help us a lot. We will need Anfield two times.”