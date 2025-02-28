The Yavi Effect: Biwott inspired by Olympics star in search for steeplechase success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 28, 2025 – Kenya’s Celestine Biwott says she has taken a lot of inspiration from Olympic champion Winfred Yavi in her quest for success in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Biwott says her target is to scale the heights that the Kenyan-born Bahraini has reached in her career.

“Steeplechase is my forte…I have been drawing inspiration from Yavi (Winfred). Also, my coach has been encouraging me to keep pushing despite the challenges as well as my friends who have been praying for me,” the 21-year-old said.

Biwott emerged victorious at the second leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting, clocking 10:16.3 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Thika Stadium in Thika.

In second place was Dorothy Kimutai (11:00.4) as Ann Gathoni claimed the final podium place in 11:02.2.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer said the victory was the perfect way to get her career back on track after a year of inaction.

“I have been away for almost a year…the Chepsaita Cross Country was my first race in almost a year. I competed there to test myself and see if there are any areas I needed to work on,” she said.

Biwott has fixed her gaze upon a place in the team to this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

“I will now go back to work on my speed because that is one area I still feel I have a weakness. The goal is to make the team for the World Championships in Tokyo and represent Kenya in the 3000m steeplechase because that is my favourite discipline,” the 2023 Grand Prix Sopotu 3000m steeplechase champion said.

Elite runners shine

In the other finals of the day, three-time African champion Samuel Gathimba clocked 41:44.7 to win the men’s 20km race walk.

The 2021 World Under 20 champion, Herristone Wanyonyi, finished second in 42:40.6, ahead of Stephen Ndangiri, who took third place in 42:55.2.

In the women’s 20km race walk, the 2022 African bronze medalist Sylvia Kemboi was heads and shoulders above her competitors, clocking 49:56.7 for the win.

Mercyline Nakhumicha came second in 50:34.9 as Naum Jepkirui clocked 51:34.1 to finish third.

In the men’s high jump, African decathlon bronze medalist Edwin Too jumped 1.90m to take top honour.

Bismark Soi of KDF came second after jumping 1.85m, edging narrowly ahead of his workmate, Nickson Sigei, who came third.

Faith Jepkemboi jumped 1.68m to clinch the women’s high jump, ahead of Moureen Wafula (1.61m) and Ann Muhanda (1.50m) in second and third respectively.