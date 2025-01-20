Chemnung a stronger athlete after return from maternity leave

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20, 2025 – Kenyan runner Loice Chemnung says she has become better ever since her return from maternity leave.

The 27-year-old said the considerable period out of action has worked out well for her.

“In 2019, I was recruited into the Kenya Prisons Service and then won the regional cross country championships. After that, I went for maternity leave and now I have come back stronger,” the Hong Kong 10km champion said.

Chemnung clocked 33:09.7 to win the senior women’s 10km race at Saturday’s Prisons Cross Country Championships at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

Brillian Chepkorir took second after timing 33:27.7 as African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira clocked 33:44.9 in third.

It was Chemnung’s fourth consecutive win following previous triumphs at tRunsylvania International 10km race (30:13), Tokyo Half Marathon (1:07:27) and the Hong Kong International 10km race (30:25).

She is hopeful of not running out of steam anytime soon, especially with the World Championships in Tokyo in the horizon.

“On Sunday, I am supposed to be in Osaka and then afterwards, I will be competing at the national cross country championships. God willing, I am hoping for good health and I hope to do my best,” Chemnung said.

She is, however, mindful of the fact that tough competition awaits her in the pursuit of the Tokyo dream.

“Yeah, the World Championships is coming up but I know the competition will be so tough in the women’s 5000m. Nonetheless, I will try my best to make the final team,” the Malaga Half Marathon champion said.

The National Cross Country Championships are set for February 8 in Eldoret.