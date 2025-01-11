Wangi strikes late as Homeboyz compound Talanta relegation woes - Capital Sports
Kakamega Homeboyz striker Oscar Paul celebrates his late goal against Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Wangi strikes late as Homeboyz compound Talanta relegation woes

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 11, 2025 – Pius Wangi struck the solitary goal as Kakamega Homeboyz beat Talanta FC in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) match at the Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday.

The match came to life in the 28th minute when Homeboyz’s Enock Masinza blazed over the bar from the left flank despite acres of space and time to finesse his shot.

Hansel Ochieng’ was the next culprit for Abana ba Ingo when he headed over the bar in the 31st minute albeit under pressure from Peter Abiola.

Talanta responded in kind through Cyprian Fuchaka in the 41st minute but the winger fired wide after the donkey work of finding space in the penalty area.

Their best ever chance in the game came two minutes later when Emmanuel Osoro’s cross into the box found Alex Luganji whose ferocious shot was tipped over the bar by Homeboyz keeper James Ssetuba.

In the 75th minute, Wangi struck a dagger into Talanta hearts, the forward controlling a cross from Farouk Musisi before unleashing a left-footed shot on the turn, into the net.

The loss, Talanta’s eighth of the season, leaves them gasping for dear life in 16th, with 14 points – same as bottom-placed Posta Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Western Kenya side are in 11th with 19 points.

