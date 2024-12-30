Herro helps Heat beat Rockets before being ejected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIAMI, United States, December 30 – Tyler Herro played a key role in helping Miami Heat rally from a 12-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets before being ejected in the final minute.

Herro scored a game-high 27 points and nine assists as Miami won 104-100 in Texas.

The 24-year-old was one of four players ejected in a heated final 47.4 seconds after being involved in a skirmish with Amen Thompson, Terry Rozier and Jalen Green.

Miami Heat sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with the Rockets third in the Western, despite back-to-back losses.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma City Thunder strengthened their grip on top spot in the Western Conference after beating second-placed Memphis Grizzlies 130-106.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points to help Oklahoma extend their winning run to 11 games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made it three wins on the bounce and held off a fightback to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-110.

Victor Wembanyama registered 34 points for the Spurs with Donte DiVincenzo scoring a season-high 26 points.

The Indiana Pacers earned revenge against NBA champions the Boston Celtics as Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points in a 123-114 win.

The Celtics claimed a comfortable 142-105 victory when the two sides met on Sunday.

Cole Anthony drove for a lay-up with 1.3 seconds remaining to complete a huge comeback win for Orlando Magic against Brooklyn Nets.

Hosts Orlando trailed 17 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to record a 102-101 triumph.

The Toronto Raptors slumped to a 10th successive loss against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young collected 34 points and 10 assists as Atlanta won 136-107.