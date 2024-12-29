Volleyball icon Janet Wanja to be laid to rest on January 3 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Janet Wanja. Photo/CAPITAL SPORT

Volleyball

Volleyball icon Janet Wanja to be laid to rest on January 3

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29 – Former national women’s volleyball team player Janet Wanja will be laid to rest on January 3 (next Friday) at the Lang’ata Cemetery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a tentative burial programme released by the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the interment will be preceded by a funeral service, a day earlier, at the Kasarani Gymnasium, during which thousands are expected in attendance.

There will also be a burial service at the Lang’ata High School on Friday morning before a heroic sendoff for the volleyball icon.

Noteworthy though, is that the burial programme may be subject to change, including the venue for the funeral service.

Wanja passed away at the MP Shah Hospital on Friday after a long battle with gallbladder cancer.

The 40-year-old is one of the Kenya’s most successful volleyballers, having won five African titles with the Malkia Strikers, a world grand prix title, in addition to featuring at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Her last assignment was at the Paris Olympics, this year, where she was in charge of the fitness trainer for the national team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved