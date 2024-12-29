Volleyball icon Janet Wanja to be laid to rest on January 3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29 – Former national women’s volleyball team player Janet Wanja will be laid to rest on January 3 (next Friday) at the Lang’ata Cemetery.

According to a tentative burial programme released by the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the interment will be preceded by a funeral service, a day earlier, at the Kasarani Gymnasium, during which thousands are expected in attendance.

There will also be a burial service at the Lang’ata High School on Friday morning before a heroic sendoff for the volleyball icon.

Noteworthy though, is that the burial programme may be subject to change, including the venue for the funeral service.

Wanja passed away at the MP Shah Hospital on Friday after a long battle with gallbladder cancer.

The 40-year-old is one of the Kenya’s most successful volleyballers, having won five African titles with the Malkia Strikers, a world grand prix title, in addition to featuring at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Her last assignment was at the Paris Olympics, this year, where she was in charge of the fitness trainer for the national team.