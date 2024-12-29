Mvurya calms nerves over future of Tong Il Moo Do after cancellation of Mombasa International Championships - Capital Sports
Competitors at the 11th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong Il Moo Do International Championships. PHOTO/KENYA TONG IL MOO DO FEDERATION

Tong Il Moo Do

Mvurya calms nerves over future of Tong Il Moo Do after cancellation of Mombasa International Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29 – Incoming Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has assured to do everything to avert possible sanctions on the Kenya Tong Il Moo Do Federation (KTMDF) after failing to host the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open International Championships.

Mvurya says he will have a meeting with the officials of the federation to find the way forward the postponement of the annual competition.

“I know there are members of a certain federation who are currently in fear of sanctions from their world body after failing to host an international championships. We will have a meeting soon to find the way forward to avoid an occurrence of the same,” the CS said.

The CS further assuaged concerns over the future of ‘smaller disciplines’ in Kenyan sports, noting the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all talents to flourish.

His assurance will calm the nerves of Tong Il Moo Do stakeholders in the country following the cancellation of the global competition due to the government’s delay in availing funds.

The event was initially penciled for August but was moved forward to December due to lack of funding, which was not resolved in time, forcing its cancellation all together.

Kenya has won 10 of the last 11 editions, garnering  46 gold, 54 silver and 93 bronze to top the medal standings at ultimate edition of the competition at the Aga Khan Hall.

In this article:
