It’s Blue Blue vs Mekoan at Esse Akida Foundation tourney final

KILIFI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Defending champions Blue Blue have booked a slot in the final of the Esse Akida Foundation tournament, after edging out favorites Ubuntu 4-2 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Ubuntu, who won the mixed version of the seven-a-side inaugural edition last year, will take on Mekoan in Sunday’s final, the latter having also needed penalties to see off Young Atomic in the first semi.

For Blue Blue, goalkeeper Omar Kenga was the hero, scoring the opening kick and saving a crucial one while another hit the crossbar, to hand his side victory.

“It was a really tough match from the start but I want to thank my teammates for the effort we put in. Everyone worked really hard to see that we win and this victory is not just down to me. Our eyes are now on the final and we want to ensure we win and retain our title,” the custodian said after his heroics handed his team a berth in the finale. Action between Blue Blue and Ubuntu

Mandela Ramadhan, Philip Kitsao and Emmanuel Podo scored the other three penalties.

The first semi-final pitting Young Atomic and Mekoan was an exciting affair which ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time, while Mekoan won 5-4 on penalties.

The Old Ferry-based side had come from a goal down to lead 2-1, courtesy of a pair of penalties scored by Sande Baraka and Saidi Abdul.

Koi Mwambiri had given Atomic the lead in the opening minutes of the game with a brilliant left footed shot on the turn inside the box, while John Terry had drawn them level towards the end of regulation time with a brilliant volley.

On penalties, Mekoan keeper Rashid Mwero saved one, to give his side a good advantage. Skipper Suleiman Yaa scored the decisive penalty to send his team to the final.

Mekoan Celebrate after winning

“We had a few lapses in concentration in defense and we conceded. That is one of the areas we aim to improve heading into the final. We know it will not be easy because finals are always competitive. But we want to go all out and end the year on a high,” the captain said.

Meanwhile in the girls’ category, Majajani will take on Kilifi Elite in the final that kicks off at 2pm at the Mkoroshoni Grounds.

Kilifi Elite made the final after edging out Kilifi Ladies 3-0 courtesy of Josephine Kitsao’s hattrick.

In early Saturday’s second semi-final, Majajani beat Eleven Commandos by a solitary goal. Esther Pendo scored the solitary goal with a well taken freekick inside two minutes of the game, a lead they guarded till the final whistle. Action between Majajani and 11 Commandos

“Elite is a very good side with good players but we will go in and fight till the final whistle. We know that we can do it,” she said.

The winners of the tournament, both men and women walk home with Sh30,000, losing finalists get Sh20,000 while third place winners will get Sh15,000. All girls’ teams which participated in the tournament will be given boxes of sanitary towels and ladies’ sports inner garments.

The tournament is sponsored by former Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida, through her foundation.