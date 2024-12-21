Thunder youngster Etyang hoping to make roster for maiden BAL bow - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi City Thunder's David Etyang. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Basketball

Thunder youngster Etyang hoping to make roster for maiden BAL bow

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Nairobi City Thunder point guard David Etyang hopes to make the team’s Basketball Africa (BAL) roster ahead of their maiden bow at the prestigious continental tournament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thunder made it to the final tournament after clinching a ticket at the Elite 16 round qualifiers staged in Nairobi. They not only reached the semis, the requisite for qualification, but went on to win the tournament with a 5-0 run.

Etyang, an ex-Friends School Kamusinga student, signed by Thunder this season, was part of the roster and played all but one of the qualification matches in Nairobi.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, he says his next ambition is to make the final team to BAL.

“For BAL, I want to keep working hard to see that I can get a chance to be in the final roster. There are several young players in the team and each of them is talented and works hard so I know competition is going to be stiff. I need to give my best in training and in the league,” he said in the interview with Telecomasia.

On playing an elite tournament at just 19 years, Etyang said this was more of a dream come true for him.

“This was a really great and unforgettable experience. It was a great opportunity not only to learn from my teammates but other players as well from the tournament. Just being there, mixing it up with them, learning different stuff about the game and watching different players in my position gave me a lot of lessons,” he stated.

The final BAL tournament is expected to be played in March and April next year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved