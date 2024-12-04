Armband message one of truth & inclusivity – Guehi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 4 – Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi says that the ‘Jesus loves you’ message he wrote on his rainbow armband on Tuesday was one of “truth and love and inclusivity”.

The Football Association is not going to take formal action against the England centre-back or Palace, despite the 24-year-old ignoring the organisation’s reminder that religious messaging is banned on kits.

Guehi was told about the FA’s regulations on the issue after he wrote the message ‘I love Jesus’ on his rainbow captain’s armband for Saturday’s match against Newcastle United.

However, the defender displayed a similar message on his armband against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The rainbow armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s LGBTQ+ inclusion initiative, in association with the charity Stonewall. Team captains are encouraged but not required to wear one.

“The message was just a message of truth and love and inclusivity to be honest,” said Guehi, without expanding on the point further to explain specifically what he meant.

But he added: “I don’t think the message was harmful in any way – that’s all I can really say about that to be honest.”

He made the comments as part of a wide-ranging interview that can be heard in full on Saturday’s BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, before commentary of Crystal Palace against Manchester City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I believe 100% in the words that I wrote, even what I’ve just said now – it’s a message of truth and love, and I hope people can understand that my faith is my faith, and I’ll stand by it for the rest of my life,” he said.

FA rules prohibit the “appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message”.

BBC Sport has been told the FA will not take any formal action against Guehi or Palace but it has once again reminded the club about regulations regarding messaging on kits.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy did not wear a rainbow armband in Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest or Tuesday’s loss to Guehi’s Palace.

The club said his decision was because of his “religious beliefs”.

Manchester United also abandoned plans to wear a jacket supporting the LGBTQ+ community before Sunday’s win over Everton because a player refused to wear it.

“We wonder why we have no active Premier League player that feels comfortable enough to be open with their sexuality when their captain can’t even wear an armband or a player’s walk-out top?” wrote former England international Lianne Sanderson on social media.

“It’s not about throwing anything down people’s throats. It’s to support a community and people that for the most part don’t feel comfortable at football games still now in 2024.

“Thanks to those players and captains that have supported anyway.”