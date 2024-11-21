Postecoglou backs Bentancur appeal after ‘mistake’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21 – Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is an “outstanding person” who made a “mistake” with the racial slur made against team-mate Son Heung-min.

The Uruguay international, 27, was banned for seven matches by the Football Association earlier this week, following the comments he made while appearing on Uruguayan television in June.

Spurs have appealed against the ban, saying they accept the guilty finding but not the severity of the punishment.

“I fully support the club’s decision to appeal the severity of the ban,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports, external.

“I spoke to him in the lead-up [to the FA’s decision] and as I said he understands he’s made a mistake and he’s prepared to accept whatever penalty comes his way.

“We as a club are going to support him because the one thing that’s undeniable to me – because I know him – is that he’s an outstanding person, an unbelievable team-mate and a person of the utmost character that’s made a mistake.”

Postecoglou says he accepts the FA’s guilty verdict and that Bentancur will miss a number of matches.

In the media interview in question, asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt, Bentancur replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He later apologised on social media and said his comments were a “very bad joke”.

Bentancur also said sorry to South Korea forward Son, who said his team-mate would “not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive”.

Bentancur, who denied the charge, was fined £100,000 and ordered to undergo a face-to-face education programme.

The ban means Bentancur will miss Premier League matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea among others, as well as a Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Manchester United.

He is available for Europa League matches.