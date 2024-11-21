Postecoglou backs Bentancur appeal after 'mistake' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Son and Bentancur. PHOTO/BBC

English Premiership

Postecoglou backs Bentancur appeal after ‘mistake’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21 – Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is an “outstanding person” who made a “mistake” with the racial slur made against team-mate Son Heung-min.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Uruguay international, 27, was banned for seven matches by the Football Association earlier this week, following the comments he made while appearing on Uruguayan television in June.

Spurs have appealed against the ban, saying they accept the guilty finding but not the severity of the punishment.

“I fully support the club’s decision to appeal the severity of the ban,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports, external.

“I spoke to him in the lead-up [to the FA’s decision] and as I said he understands he’s made a mistake and he’s prepared to accept whatever penalty comes his way.

“We as a club are going to support him because the one thing that’s undeniable to me – because I know him – is that he’s an outstanding person, an unbelievable team-mate and a person of the utmost character that’s made a mistake.”

Postecoglou says he accepts the FA’s guilty verdict and that Bentancur will miss a number of matches.

In the media interview in question, asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt, Bentancur replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He later apologised on social media and said his comments were a “very bad joke”.

Bentancur also said sorry to South Korea forward Son, who said his team-mate would “not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive”.

Bentancur, who denied the charge, was fined £100,000 and ordered to undergo a face-to-face education programme.

The ban means Bentancur will miss Premier League matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea among others, as well as a Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Manchester United.

He is available for Europa League matches.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved