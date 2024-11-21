Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Bucks beat Bulls in NBA - Capital Sports
Antetokounmpo scored 25 of his 41 points against the Bulls in the third quarter. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Bucks beat Bulls in NBA

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Nov 21 – Giannis Antetokounmpo put in a dominant performance as he scored 41 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 122-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo, who has scored 40 points or more on three occasions this season, added eight rebounds and nine assists, while team-mates Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard contributed 21 and 20 points respectively.

Zach LaVine top scored with 27 points for the Bulls, who reduced their deficit to 104-102 with just under eight minutes left before the Bucks pulled away.

The victory continued a resurgence for the Bucks as they claimed a fourth triumph in five games after winning just two of their first 10 and they are now ninth in the Eastern Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a convincing 128-100 win over the New York Pelicans.

Ty Jerome scored a team-high 29 points for the Cavaliers, who had their 15-game winning streak ended by the Boston Celtics in their previous game.

Jerome landed six of his seven three pointers for the Eastern Conference leaders in a second quarter in which he scored 20 points.

“It was great. Those moments don’t happen a lot in the NBA,” said Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson.

“It was a superstar performance. It was great for the crowd, great for the group and great for Ty.”

The Golden State Warriors, who are top of the Western Conference, beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-97 to record a fifth straight home win.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 27 points for the Warriors, while team-mate Stephen Curry added 23.

In this article:
