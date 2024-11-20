We will fight for the title till the end: Leopards coach Trucha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – AFC Leopards head coach Thomas Trucha says the team will fight for the FKF Premier League title till the end, as they are just four points off current log leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC.

Despite a run of four winless matches that has heaped pressure on his shoulders, Trucha remains optimistic that his side has what it takes to bounce back to winning ways.

Their next fixture, though uncertain, is the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, and the tactician believes a win in this game, if it takes place, will be crucial to regain confidence from the club’s supporters.

“We have some challenges we need to sort out before we can win the title. But, we will still battle for the title. We have seen many teams are limping so far in the season and we have to push. We are six points behind KCB and nothing is over yet because the season has just started,” Trucha said, in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

The uncertainty of the derby rises from the current state of the Nyayo National Stadium, with a vast percentage of the infrastructure undergoing renovation ahead of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Outside the stadium lies huge debris of stones, soil and metal from the dismantled floodlights, with new ones set to be put up over the coming weeks. Leopards are the home team, and are still seeking a clearance from Sports Kenya to host the game there.

If they do host, Trucha hopes for a win as it will help him regain confidence from the club’s fans, who have been baying for his and the players’ blood over poor results in the last four matches.

“This (pressure) is part of coaching big clubs. If you coach a big club anywhere in the world and in Africa, you are under pressure every time. For me, it is like a challenge because I like to be in this kind of games. It is a privilege and an honour to be part of a big club and playing with so much pressure. I embrace it and I always want to give my best with my players so that we succeed,” Trucha said in the interview with Telecomasia.