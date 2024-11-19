Sudan seal Afcon 2025 spot as Benin also go through

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRIPOLI, Libya, November 19 – Sudan’s footballers have defied the nation’s civil war to clinch a remarkable qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a tense last round of matches that also saw Benin progress to next year’s finals.

Sudan have been forced to stage their home ties on neutral turf while the country’s domestic league has been suspended since the conflict started in April last year.

The Falcons of Jediane needed just a point from their last two fixtures, but fell to a 4-0 defeat away against Niger on Thursday.

However, they managed to secure second place in Group F after playing out a goalless draw against already-qualified Angola in Libya.

Niger, who could have capitalised on another slip up by Sudan, therefore missed out on qualification by a point despite Oumar Sako’s 92nd-minute goal giving them a 2-1 win over Ghana in Accra.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Benin achieved the draw they needed away against Libya to return to the finals for the first time since 2019.

The North Africans could have qualified instead had they won on home soil in Tripoli, but Benin ultimately went through courtesy of their superior head-to-head record with Rwanda.

The Cheetahs and the Wasps finished level on eight points apiece after Rwanda claimed a surprise come-from-behind 2-1 win away against Nigeria.

The last three spots at the 2025 Nations Cup in Morocco will be filled on Tuesday.

Botswana or Mauritania are battling over second spot in Group C, while Tanzania must beat Guinea at home to progress ahead of the West Africans in Group H.

In Group I, Guinea-Bissau have to beat Mozambique with a result that gives them the advantage in the head-to-head against the Mambas.

Afcon 2025 qualified teams

Morocco (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe