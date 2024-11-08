Pakistan crush Australia to level ODI series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has taken eight wickets in the series so far. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Sports

Pakistan crush Australia to level ODI series

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 8 – Pakistan crushed world champions Australia by nine wickets in Adelaide to set up a one-day international series decider.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hosts were dismissed for just 163 off 35 overs as fast bowler Haris Rauf ripped through the middle order, taking 5-29.

Saim Ayub smacked 82 off 71 balls, with Abdullah Shafique adding an unbeaten 64 off 69, as Pakistan’s openers put on 137 in reply.

Babar Azam then pulled Adam Zampa for six to take the tourists to their target with 23.3 overs to spare.

The third and final ODI is at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

The two sides will then face each other in a three-match T20 international series.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved