Pakistan crush Australia to level ODI series

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 8 – Pakistan crushed world champions Australia by nine wickets in Adelaide to set up a one-day international series decider.

The hosts were dismissed for just 163 off 35 overs as fast bowler Haris Rauf ripped through the middle order, taking 5-29.

Saim Ayub smacked 82 off 71 balls, with Abdullah Shafique adding an unbeaten 64 off 69, as Pakistan’s openers put on 137 in reply.

Babar Azam then pulled Adam Zampa for six to take the tourists to their target with 23.3 overs to spare.

The third and final ODI is at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

The two sides will then face each other in a three-match T20 international series.