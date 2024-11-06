Embiid given three-game ban for pushing journalist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILADELPHIA, United States, November 6 – Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid has been suspended for three games for pushing a journalist.

The 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player shoved a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist after the reporter wrote a critical article that referred to his son and late brother, as well as criticising his fitness and professionalism.

The incident happened after the 76ers’ 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Embiid, a seven-time All-Star, is yet to play this season because of a knee issue.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” league executive vice-president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement.

“While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

In Embiid’s absence, Philadelphia have won just one of their first six games to start the season.