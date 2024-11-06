Embiid given three-game ban for pushing journalist - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat look on during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Basketball

Embiid given three-game ban for pushing journalist

Published

PHILADELPHIA, United States, November 6 – Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid has been suspended for three games for pushing a journalist.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player shoved a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist after the reporter wrote a critical article that referred to his son and late brother, as well as criticising his fitness and professionalism.

The incident happened after the 76ers’ 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Embiid, a seven-time All-Star, is yet to play this season because of a knee issue.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” league executive vice-president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement.

“While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

In Embiid’s absence, Philadelphia have won just one of their first six games to start the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved