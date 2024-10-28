FIFA to take FKF Premier League clubs through professionalization workshop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – In a bid to enhance the running of the FKF Premier League clubs, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has partnered with FIFA to hold a two-day FIFA Club Professionalization and Management Workshop.

Club Chairmen and Chief Executive from all Premier League clubs will attend the workshop, which is aimed at empowering local football clubs with skills in strategic planning, governance, and financial management.

The workshop, part of FIFA’s Club Professionalization and Management Program will mark the program’s first African edition.

The workshop will feature seasoned experts from FIFA and Next Sports as session leaders, including FIFA’s Senior Professional Football Manager Marcos Picalló Aguilar, Next Sports’ Director of Commercial Services Marcos Pelegrin, FIFA Consultant Pedro Correia, and Javier Sobrino, former Managing Partner at Aser Ventures.

FIFA’s vision for this program is to equip club executives with new skills, practical insights, and opportunities to exchange best practices with industry professionals.

By strengthening African clubs, FIFA aims to create a globally competitive football landscape where clubs from all regions have the chance to compete at the highest levels both on and off the pitch.

The sessions will address current trends in club operations, stadium management, finance, marketing and communications, sporting strategy, youth academies, governance and legal issues, as well as leadership and negotiation skills.

FIFA’s Club Professionalization and Management Program is designed to help clubs thrive by fostering innovation, sustainability, and excellence in club management—essential elements for nurturing football talent and enhancing the sport globally.