Cole-Blooded finisher: Palmer stars as Blues down Newcastle

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27 – Cole Palmer scored his seventh goal of the season as Chelsea beat Newcastle to continue their impressive start.

Palmer struck early in the second half when his clean strike from just inside the penalty area beat Nick Pope at his near post.

Nicolas Jackson’s fifth league goal of the campaign had given the Blues an 18th-minute lead, when he fired home from Pedro Neto’s square ball after Palmer’s delicious pass set Chelsea away.

But Newcastle were level 14 minutes later thanks to Alexander Isak’s tap-in.

Isak perhaps should have levelled towards the end of the game after rounding goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but his attempt to walk the ball in was thwarted by Chelsea defenders.

Chelsea thought they had a late penalty when Christopher Nkunku went down inside the box under a challenge. It was initially given but the decision was overturned following a review by the video assistant referee after it appeared Nkunku slipped.

In the end, Palmer’s seventh goal in just nine Premier League games secured the three points that elevated Chelsea to fourth in the table.

They could drop to fifth if Arsenal avoid defeat against Liverpool later on Sunday, but Chelsea’s presence in the higher reaches underlines their impressive form under boss Enzo Maresca so far this season.

They have won five of their nine Premier League games under the former Leicester manager, losing only to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are 12th and are now winless in their last five league outings.

Palmer shines again for clinical Chelsea

Chelsea often created opportunities last season but struggled to put them away, but that is not an issue that affects them this term.

They have now scored in their last 13 matches in all competitions and have been particularly deadly at home, with Sunday’s two goals meaning they have scored 19 in their last seven Stamford Bridge fixtures.

It helps having such a fine finisher as Palmer in their side, with his latest strike meaning he has scored 20 goals in his last 24 appearances for Chelsea.

But Jackson, too, is finding himself regularly among the goals and both were a constant menace to the Newcastle defence.

Consistent goalscorers are important for any side challenging for the top four and there’s no doubt Chelsea have those.

Newcastle’s dip continues

Newcastle struggled to handle European and domestic commitments last season, with an increase in workload and an injury-hit squad meaning they never looked like replicating their impressive fourth-place finish from the previous campaign.

Hopes at the start of this season were high that they could challenge again, but their current run of form is a cause for concern.

They have not won in the Premier League since beating Wolves on 15 September, drawing two and losing three of their last five games.

Scoring has been a particular concern during that run, with Isak’s goal their first in open play in more than seven hours of football.

This was a narrow defeat for Newcastle, and they could have pinched a point with better decision-making by Isak when his second-half chance came along, but Eddie Howe’s team need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League soon.