Shabana’s stadium ban lifted by Sports Tribunal, allowed to have fans at Gusii

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has issued stay orders on the five-match closed-door ban slapped on FKF Premier League side Shabana FC, and opens the door for fans to turn out at the Gusii Stadium when they host their first top flight match at their traditional home ground against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Shabana rushed to the Tribunal after the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee ordered them to play the next five home matches behind closed doors after the crowd trouble witnessed during last weekend’s match away to Ulinzi Stars in Lang’ata.

The John Ohaga-led Tribunal issued the stay orders until the matter is determined, with a mention date set for next Tuesday, October 3.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to our supporters for their patience and understanding during this challenging period. We would also like to take this opportunity to appreciate our dedicated legal team led by Stephen Ombasa alongside Dunstan Omari,” a statement from Shabana read.

A section of the club’s fans ran amok after they conceded a last minute equalizer, destroying property at the military-owned stadium and injuring two officers in the process.

As per the Leagues and Competitions ruling, Shabana were ordered to not only play five home matches behind closed doors, but also bear the brunt of repairs on the facilities they destroyed as well as the medical bills of the injured officers.

The ruling by the Tribunal now offers relief for Tore Bobe who return to the Gusii Stadium after playing most of their home matches in Homabay last season.

Gusii was a fortress for Shabana as they sought promotion in the 2021-22 season, but they couldn’t use it for their league matches last season as it was closed down for renovations.