Injured Raducanu withdraws from Beijing Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEOUL, South Korea, September 23 – Emma Raducanu has pulled out of this week’s China Open in Beijing because of a foot injury.

The 21-year-old Briton had to retire injured from her Korea Open quarter-final in Seoul on Saturday because of the issue.

Raducanu’s name appeared in the Beijing draw when it was released on Monday before she withdrew shortly afterwards.

She was due to face a qualifier in the first round, with Chinese fifth seed Zheng Qinwen potentially waiting in the next round.

In Seoul, Raducanu took a medical timeout after five games against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina and decided to stop after losing the opening set.

The British number two, who famously won the 2021 US Open as a teenage qualifier, is next scheduled to play in Wuhan, China on 7 October.

After beating Yue Yuan in the last 16 in Korea, Raducanu said she had been “nursing a few niggles” in the past couple of months but added she had more “trust” in her body.

“I’ve been working hard – especially at the start of the year and the mid part of the year – physically,” Raducanu, whose highest ever world ranking is 10th, said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After missing the bulk of last season because of wrist and ankle injuries, Raducanu has made a steady climb back up the rankings this year.

Winning two matches in Seoul against American Peyton Stearns and China’s Yue – both inside the world’s top 50 – moved her up to 54th.

It is Raducanu’s highest position since August 2022 – when the points from her New York triumph were wiped off.

Raducanu has played 33 matches on the WTA Tour this season, which is three short of her tally in 2022 – the most she has played in a single season.