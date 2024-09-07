Juniors make Kenyan team for Bilateral Series showdown with Rwanda - Capital Sports
Kenya's Vennessa Adhiambo in a past action during their match against Qatar at Nairobi Gymkhana. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Cricket

Juniors make Kenyan team for Bilateral Series showdown with Rwanda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7 – National Under 19 women’s cricket team captain Melvin Khagoitsa and budding youngster Kreeshna Mehta are among new faces in the senior team to face Rwanda in a five-match T20 Bilateral Series on September 10-14 in Nairobi.

Khagoitsa will be deputising Charity Muthoni after skippering the national under 19 team to qualification for the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers in Rwanda, a fortnight ago.

The youngster was crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Division 2 qualifiers in the Rwandese capital where they finished second behind Malawi.

It will be Khagoitsa’s second stint in the senior set-up, having missed out on this year’s Kwibuka Tournament in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Mehta will also be reclaiming her spot in the senior team after a starring role at the Under 19 qualifiers where she came away with 288 runs.

Kenya’s Kreeshna Mehta in action at the Under 19 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Rwanda. PHOTO/RWANDA CRICKET ASSOCIATION

Mehta was particularly outstanding in matches against Mozambique where she accumulated 116 runs off 69 balls (not out) as well as against Eswatini where she racked up 93 runs.

Other members of the Under-19 team who will be featuring in the Bilateral Series include Janet Nthenya, Awe Wambua, Zainab Hamisi and Rael Kaibunga.

The first game between the East African neighbours will be on September 10 at the Sikh Union Club at 10.30 a.m.

Squad:

  1. Esther Wachira
  1. Charity Muthoni (C/WK)
  2. Queentor Abel
  3. Melvin Khagoitsa (VC)
  4. Kreeshna Mehta
  5. Venasa Adhiambo
  6. Jemimah Ndanu
  7. Flavia Odhiambo
  8. Janet Nthenya
  9. Awe Wambua
  10. Zainab Hamisi
  11. Ann Wanjira
  12. Rael Kaibunga
  13. Judith Ojiambo

