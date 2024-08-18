No pressure: Police FC ready for Continental debut with Coffee date

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Kenya Police FC head coach Salim Babu says the team is under no pressure as they prepare to make their continental football bow Sunday afternoon, when they take on Ethiopia Coffee in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Nyayo Stadium.

Police won the right to represent Kenya in the second tier CAF competition after winning their first ever major tournament, the FKF Cup, and coach Babu says they have prepared well to represent the country well.

“There is no pressure for us despite this being our first time. If you look at most of these players, they have played at the high level with the national team and some with their former clubs. I just expect them to do the right things in that game, but if it is a matter of experience, we have a lot of that,” Babu says.

The tactician says winning the first leg at home will be key for them, in their bid to make it into the second round with the long shot of making the group stages in their maiden attempt.

Babu believes playing an attacking game from the first minute will be key.

“We have prepared very well and the boys are ready. We are starting at home and so we have to play to win. We are playing against a good team and we have to equally play a good game,” the tactician offered.

He added; “There is nothing like sitting back. We want to attack from the first minute to get early goals and settle down into the game.”

His sentiments are shared by captain Musa Mohammed who says the players are well motivated to go all out for a win.

“It is the first time for Kenya Police to play at this level and so definitely we want to get a good start. Most of the players in the team have played at big stages so there’s nothing like pressure or stage fright. We are ready and we will do our best,” the defender, who has previously captained Gor Mahia said.

Police have reinforced their technical bench with the arrival of immediate former Ulinzi Stars head coach Anthony Kimani, who will serve as Babu’s assistant.

Kimani was roped in to satisfy the CAF and FKF requirements for every top flight club to have a CAF A licenced coach. Babu has a CAF B. Previously, they had goalkeeper trainer Iddi Salim, who has recently moved on from the club.

This informed their decision to rope in the former Mathare United and Harambee Stars captain.