Business not yet done! Newly Crowned Olympic Champ Chebet Aims A First For Kenya in Paris   

PARIS, France, Aug 7 – No Kenyan has ever clinched a double gold at the Olympic Games nor winning a title in the women’s 10,000m event. But after doing the impossible of stunning Faith Kipyegon in the 5000m, newly crowned Olympic Champion Beatrice Chebet is daring to dream again.

The close Kenya has ever come in women’s 10,000m is silver in London 2012 courtesy of Sally Kipyego and Vivian Cheruiyot’s silver at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games. Podium Finishers! From L-R Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands posing for a photo at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the medal ceremony. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Never in her wildest of dreams did Chebet ever imagine she will lay her hands on the 5000 meters gold in Paris Olympic Games.

As she summed up memories of Faith Kipyegon’s killer instinct at Tokyo Olympics, Chebet had prepared herself psychologically for a podium finish.

But fears of a cliffhanger everporated at homestrech as Chebet raised her hands in jubilation giving Kenyans her first gold atvthe quadruple games.

“When we started the race, the most important thing for us was teamwork, but with Gudaf (TSEGAY) pushing Faith, confusion set in. In my mind, I had said to myself that if I get the 10000m gold it would have been a bonus and I would have made my country proud,” Chebet, who hails from Londiani in Bomet County said. Beatrice Chebet of Kenya at the medal ceremony of the women’s 5000m final in Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/TEAM KENYA

She continued: “In 5000m, I was prepared for any medal because I knew Faith would attack at homestretch as she is so strong in the last 200m. So, in the last 100m, I realised I was still strong, so I undecided to go for it.”

Chebet dedicated the gold medal to his family, his mum and dad in back at home in Londiani for their longstanding support and his coach for guiding her through and through.

-Focus on 10000m Final – Beatrice Chebet leading the pack in the women’s 5000m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo- TEAM KENYA

Chebet says her 5000m gold medal success has motivated and pushed his spirits sky high.

“I know the 10000m final will be race like no other, we have Sifan Hassan, Gudaf, and at the same time we have Tsigie Gebreselat. The 5000m gold has motivated me to go for a career first double.

In 2022, Chebet won silver in 5000 metres at the World Championships, and became Commonwealth, African and Diamond League champion.

Chebet claimed the gold medal for the women’s senior race at the 2023 and 2024 World Cross Country Championships.

She is also the current world record holder in the 10,000 metres, with a time of 28:54.14, set at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic on 25 May

In setting this record, Chebet became the first woman in history to break 29 minutes for the 10,000 metres. She is nicknamed the “smiling assassin”.