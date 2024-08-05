Serem in 3000m steeplechase final after successful appeal over elimination - Capital Sports
Kenya's Amos Serem after the conclusion of Heat 1 of the men's 3000m steeplechase. PHOTO/ALEX ISABOKE

Paris Olympics 2024

Serem in 3000m steeplechase final after successful appeal over elimination

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 5 – Kenya’s Amos Serem will be competing in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics after a successful appeal against his elimination in Heat 1 of the race on Monday evening.

Serem says he was pushed by one of the competitors when approaching the water barrier during the last lap of Heat 1 on Monday evening.

“I felt someone shoving me when approaching the barrier. I couldn’t tell exactly who it was but I felt someone pushing me. Rather than crash into the barrier, I felt it wise to avoid it and then come back and jump over it,” the 2021 World Under 20 champion said.

Up until that point, Serem was among the leading pack in the race, others including defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and Ethiopian Getnet Wale.

Despite the setback, Serem showed an indefatigable spirit to come back guns blazing but despite his gallant efforts, could only finish sixth in 8:18.41 — having just missed out on qualification by a whisker.

Reflecting on the race, the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist says he is in fine form and remains positive about an excellent performance in the final.

“I was really in perfect shape…and even until now, I feel in my best shape. I was so sure of making the top five in this heat. It is unfortunate about what happened because I was so getting ready to produce a powerful kick in the last lap,” Serem said.

The youngster is making his debut in the Olympics, having qualified from June’s national trials alongside Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott and Simon Koech.

The final is set for Wednesday.

