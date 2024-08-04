Omanyala Olympics dreams up in smoke after poor run in semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala missed out on the finals of the men’s 100m at the Paris Olympics after finishing eighth in the third semi-final on Sunday evening.

Omanyala clocked 10.08, in a race clinched by Jamaican Kishane Thompson who timed 9.80.

In second was the 2022 world champion Fred Kerley who clocked a season’s best of 9.84 as South African Benjamin Richardson came third in 9.95.

Omanyala’s other African peers, Akani Simbine of South Africa and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, eased their way into the final after excellent race in the second semi of the day.

Simbine clocked 9.87 in first, ahead of the world 100m silver medalist who timed 9.91 in second as defending champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs came third in 9.92.

The final of the race is set for Sunday night.