Omanyala Olympics dreams up in smoke after poor run in semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala heading to the finish line top in his Heat 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

Paris Olympics 2024

Omanyala Olympics dreams up in smoke after poor run in semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala missed out on the finals of the men’s 100m at the Paris Olympics after finishing eighth in the third semi-final on Sunday evening.

Omanyala clocked 10.08, in a race clinched by Jamaican Kishane Thompson who timed 9.80.

In second was the 2022 world champion Fred Kerley who clocked a season’s best of 9.84 as South African Benjamin Richardson came third in 9.95.

Omanyala’s other African peers, Akani Simbine of South Africa and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, eased their way into the final after excellent race in the second semi of the day.

Simbine clocked 9.87 in first, ahead of the world 100m silver medalist who timed 9.91 in second as defending champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs came third in 9.92.

The final of the race is set for Sunday night.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved