Kenya Rugby Union Faces Heat as Caucus Demand Financial Accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – A group of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) member clubs under the Kenya Rugby Reforms Caucus, have taken it upon themselves to issue strong demands for reforms, transparency and accountability.

Three clubs that comprises of Moi University Arsonists RFC, Ngong Warriors Rugby Club and Meru Rugby Football, while speaking on Friday at the RFUEA Grounds, gave the Union CEO, Thomas Odundo a deadline of July 9, to facilitate access to the requested financial records, and provide a written response to each individual club no later than the said date.

The three clubs claim they wrote to the union formally demanding for inspection of the KRU’s Books of Accounts which is under clause 10.22.24 of the Union’s constitution which allows member clubs to request disclosure of the finances.

“This is not a rebellion, it is a rescue mission for the good of Kenyan Rugby. Should our demand be ignored, we shall reconvene to determine necessary further action,” Victor Wachira, spokesperson of Ngong Warriors said.

Wachira insisted that their demand is not just about numbers nor is it a rebellion, but about restoring trust in the union that many clubs feel has become opaque.

This comes hot on the heels 23 days after the current CEO, Harriet Okatch reveled that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have begun to look into allegations of financial misappropriation in the body.

Derrick Masese, a player of BlackBlad RFC, lamented the gap between smaller clubs and Union leadership saying that for one to be selected in the national team, they have to move teams.

“The Union has marginalized small teams, making them feel like they have nothing to play for. What are we playing for, who are we playing for, are we just playing for the sake of it or is there something we get to merit at the end of it all?” Masese questioned.

The member clubs have called on sponsors, fans and even the Ministry for Sports to help them push this reform.

“For Kenyan Rugby to grow, exclusion and secrecy has to be dealt with.”

The caucus also mentioned the inconsistent player welfare standards, saying they lack support in a lot of areas which makes it difficult for them to keep up.

They further warned that if their demands are not addressed, the integrity of Kenyan Rugby is at risk.

The caucus say they remain open to dialogue but will continue pursuing all constitutional avenues to ensure the Union is held accountable to each of their members and the larger Rugby Community.

This is the latest development unfolding from the Union after the fierce Special General Meeting that forced the resignation of chairman Alexander “Sasha” Mutai on May 30 this year.

–By Jacqueline Kitamba–