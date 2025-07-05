Olunga exchanges the red of Al Duhail for that of Al Arabi - Capital Sports
Michael Olunga in Al Arabi colours. PHOTO/AL ARABI SC

Harambee Stars

Olunga exchanges the red of Al Duhail for that of Al Arabi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2025 – Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has joined Qatari side Al Arabi SC on a two-year contract.

Olunga was unveiled by the Qatari Stars League giants on Saturday, becoming the second Kenyan to sign for the side after Dennis Oliech who played for them from 2003-2005.

Olunga’s last workstation was at Al Duhail, also in Qatar, where he won five titles including Qatari Stars League (2022/23), Emir of Qatar Cup (2021/22), Qatari Stars Cup (2022/23 and 2024/25) and Qatari League Cup (2023).

The Kenyan skipper also wrote his name in the club’s history, scoring 117 goals in 124 appearances for the team, across all competitions.

He will be looking to transfer the same scoring touch to the Al Arabi where he will be playing alongside big names such as former Paris St Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Veratti and former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pablo Sarabia, among others.

Al Arabi will certainly be looking for a better outcome than the just concluded season where they finished ninth in the QSL with 23 points from 22 matches.

They also exited the domestic cup in the quarterfinals after losing to Olunga’s former team.

At the continental level, they were knocked out of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in the qualifying round.

In this article:
