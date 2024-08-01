Vivo Energy Kenya Bags three consumer awards - Capital Sports
A customer fuels at Shell Kilimani Fuelling station on 1st August 2024

Vivo Energy Kenya Bags three consumer awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Consumers in Kenya have voted for Oil and Marketing Company Vivo Energy Kenya as the top brand in its industry.

At this year’s Consumer Awards, Shell won in the categories of “Most Preferred and affordable fuel,” “most accessible,” and “most convenient corporate clients service provider in Kenya.”

Vivo Energy Kenya Fuel Brand Manager Ruth Wang’ombe said the awards are a testament to the company’s commitment to having customers at the heart of its business by providing quality products and an excellent customer experience in its stations.

Shell has significantly expanded its network coverage to 320 fueling stations countrywide, further entrenching their commitment to increasing accessibility and convenience for customers. This expansion brings an array of new stations and non-fuel offerings, providing customers with more options and a better experience.

The latest additions include Kamirithu in Mai Mahiu, Othaya, and Khayega in Kakamega, and the upgrades of Shell Waiyaki Way and Shell Survey to incorporate additional non-fuel offers such as KFC, Naivas, Art Caffe, and Java.

Shell has the only 95 RON fuel in Kenya, Shell V-Power which is excluded from the G2G import deal. The V-Power sold in Kenya contains at least 99% of the compounds present in the Shell V-Power race fuel used by Scuderia Ferrari during F1 racing. This high-performance fuel enhances the engine’s performance and provides better engine efficiency making it a preferred choice among customers.

