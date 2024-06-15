Omanyala reaps perks of persistence and patience in preps for Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

Omanyala reaps perks of persistence and patience in preps for Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala says he is reaping dividends of patience and persistence in preparation for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Omanyala believes he is close to attaining peak form, just in time for what will be his second Olympics appearance.

“It feels good…I am excited because like I told people, let’s handle each day as it comes and let’s trust the process. We were hoping to peak in July/August and that’s what we are seeing right now. Now it is just to go to the Olympics camp and do more…do a lot of repetitive reps now,” the African record holder for the men’s 100m said.

Omanyala clocked a world lead of 9.79 in the men’s 100m at Saturday’s national trials for the Paris Olympics, ahead of national champion Mark Otieno (10.12) and Meshack Babu (10.20) in second and third respectively.

Looking at the bigger picture, Omanyala believes the result is an indicator that his hard work in training is bearing fruits.

Ferdinard Omanyala leads Meshack Babu and Mark Otieno in the men’s 100m at the national trials for the Olympic Games. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“I am happy that yesterday I ran a 10.09 (in the semis) and today I ran a 9.79. That means I am getting better in championships so I am really excited about that,” he said.

The African 100m champion has been busy on the international circuit, competing in four races across the globe.

His last race was two weeks ago at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica where he clocked 10.02 in third place, almost seven days after he had blazed to second place at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon – clocking 9.98.

It would seem that for Omanyala, less is more as the Kitale native has reduced the number of races in which he has participated in this year.

“I haven’t done much this year…I have competed in like four international races this year. We wanted to do less but do more in training…have less races but train more and coming out here and running 9.79 is proof that the road is clear as we head to Paris,” he said.

Omanyala added: “I am a guy who when I peak, I peak so well. They (other competitors) should all be worried.”

