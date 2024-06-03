Mastercard celebrates Champions League Final with viewing experiences

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mastercard celebrated the UEFA Champions League Finals in Kenya with exclusive viewing events in Nairobi and Amboseli, blending the thrill of top-tier football with unique experiences. A vibrant crowd of cardholders, partners, sports legends, and notable personalities, gathered at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi for an exclusive viewing of the final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

The event also featured a captivating performance by music legends, Nameless and Khaligraph Jones, further creating a truly unforgettable atmosphere and solidifying Mastercard’s commitment to creating priceless experiences for football fans and partners.

The global appeal of the UEFA Champions League enabled Mastercard to engage with fans by offering not just a viewing experience but also an immersive journey into one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments. Attendees enjoyed a host of interactive activities and innovative digital experiences, enhancing their enjoyment of the game and deepening their passion for football.

“Football is more than just a game—it is a passion that unites us all. Our collaboration with UEFA enables us to deliver unforgettable experiences that resonate deeply with football fans and our partners. This event demonstrates our commitment to bringing the game closer to the fans in ways only Mastercard can,” said Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, Mastercard.

Adding to the excitement, five Mastercard cardholders and three of their friends were awarded a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Amboseli National Park. They enjoyed the UEFA Champions League final surrounded by Kenya’s iconic landscapes and wildlife. The winners also experienced a complimentary hot air balloon ride, amplifying the thrill of the football festivities.

“This year’s campaign really shows how Mastercard connects with our customers. Every swipe, tap, or insert of a Mastercard is more than just a transaction—it is a ticket to something priceless. With this event, we are proud to make the UEFA Champions League even more exciting for its fans in Kenya,” Shehryar Ali added.

As the finals concluded with Real Madrid claiming victory, the event fostered deep connections, bringing people together to celebrate the climax of the football season. Mastercard’s longstanding partnership with UEFA highlights its commitment to creating opportunities for fans to experience the thrill of live football in increasingly innovative and rewarding ways. Mastercard remains dedicated to leveraging its global platform to foster connections, bring people together, and deliver priceless experiences that go beyond the ordinary.