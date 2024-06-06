The Holy Herb? Maybe not so much: Basketball duo suspended by ADAK over Cannabinoids

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Two basketball players and two rugby stars have been suspended by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) after their sample tests returned positive results for the presence of Cannabinoids.

Nairobi City Thunder star point guard Albert Odero, a front contender for this season’s Most Valuable Player in the Kenya Basketball federation (KBF) Premier League, Equity Dumas’ Alex Ramazani, KCB Rugby team fly half Brian Wahinya as well as Kenya Harlequin’s Zeden Marrow have been flagged by the national anti-doping watch dog.

Cannabinoids are a class of biological compounds most frequently sourced from and associated with the plants of the Cannabis genus, including Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency, these are classified as banned substances.

For something to be added to the WADA Prohibited List, it must meet two of three inclusion criteria; these are; it has the potential to enhance performance, it poses a health risk to athletes and violates the spirit of sport.

The WADA Prohibited List Committee, in its 2023 report, noted there is not rigorous evidence that clearly demonstrated performance enhancement. However, the committee was united in identifying cannabinoids as meeting the second and third criteria.

Thunder have been hit with a blow with Odero’s absence, as he has been the x factor for most of their regular season, which they finished unbeaten.

Equity’s Mwangi also provisionally suspended

Thunder’s James Mwangi dunks against Equity Dumas’ ALex Ramazani and Victor Bosire. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Another blow for the league hunters is also the suspension of James Mwangi, who has been flagged by ADAK for the Presence of stimulants/methylene edioxymethamphetamine, commonly referred to as MDMA.

With the play-offs already on, Thunder coach Brad Ibs will be scratching bis head to replace the two important players in his roster. The duo did not play game one of the quarter finals against UoN Terror last weekend, Ibs saying he was taking precaution because of burnout and injury.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to ADAK’s legal officer Bildad Rogoncho, who spoke to the Daily Nation, the suspended trio who have tested positive for cannabinoids can be suspended from between two years to a month.

In his interview with the Nation, Rogoncho said that if it is proved they took the substance before a match, then they will be slapped with a two year ban, but can get three-month bans if they took it out of competition.

Rogoncho further states that if they accept the charge and agree to go for rehab, they will be suspended for a month.

The list of 33 new suspended cases is mostly dominated by athletes, with the four adding on the lower statistic, as well as handballer Brenda Musambai.

While most have been suspended because of positive tests, some are facing more grievous charges. Sprinter Joan Jeruto and Sheila Cherop are charged with evading, failing and refusing to provide a sample, Dorcas Kimeli and Winerose Chepkorir with tampering and Eliud Kipsang with whereabouts failure