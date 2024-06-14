Omoka Na Euro ProMax: How you can win motorbikes and Smartphones on the Odibets platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has launched the Omoka na Euro promax where punters have an opportunity to win smartphones and motorbikes. Customers will have the opportunity to win Sh1mn, 20 motorcycles and over 40 smartphones in the promotion.

To join the promotion, customers will be required to place a cash bet of at least one or more euro 2024 games using a stake of 99/= or more. Punters will then automatically enter into the draw and will stand a chance daily, weekly and grand prizes.

In the Omoka na Euro promotion, Odibets will be awarding two grand winners Sh1mn each, 20 Motorcycles (Nduthis), 40 smartphones and daily winners of up to Sh10,000.

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is set to begin on Friday, June 14, where the hosts Germany, will kick off the tournament against Scotland at 10 PM Kenyan time.

The matches will take place across ten world-class stadiums in the country. The tournament will be played out over a month from 14 June to 14 July 2024 with a total of 51 matches being contested to find which team succeeds Italy as European champions. At the same time, Odibets awarded the two lucky winners of the Omoka na EPL promo last week.

The Odibets team delivered checks to the two winners Kelvin Mwaniki, a businessman from Laare Meru County and Mr. Justus Kemei, a trader based in Eldoret Town, Uasin Gishu County. They both won Ksh1,000,000 million each in the promo that ended with the conclusion of the premier league.