The job is not yet done, Junior Starlets say ahead of Burundi return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Kenya’s Under-17 Girls team, the Junior Starlets, say the job is not yet done despite leading Burundi 3-0 ahead of the second leg of their final World Cup qualifier on Sunday in Nairobi.

The team picked a massive win away from home and only need to avoid defeat, and even at worse, a defeat of less than two goals would still be enough to sail them into the World Cup for the first time ever.

The team has intensified training in Nairobi ahead of the return fixture to be played at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

Despite carrying a healthy advantage, they are taking nothing to chance.

“We won 3-0 away from home but we know they will come back to also try and do the same. They also want to score three goals and get back into the game, so it will not be easy,” said midfielder Marion Serenge, speaking ahead of the game.

Need to remain calm

She adds; “We just need to stay calm and have the belief that we have what it takes to go to the World Cup.”

No Kenyan team has ever qualified for a FIFA World Cup, and the U17 girls are knocking on the door of history.

Striker Susan Akoth, who scored the third goal against Burundi in the first leg in Ethiopia, says the team is motivated because a chance to play at the World Cup will open bigger doors for their football careers.

“We are pushing to win because playing at the World Cup is a big opportunity for our careers. We will play against big countries as well as expose ourselves to scouts from abroad something that might land us big transfers,” Akoth noted.

The match kicks off at 3pm, with the Federation announcing free entrance to ensure the team is fully supported by the 12th man.