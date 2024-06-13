Tatum stars as Celtics go 3-0 up against Mavericks in NBA Game 3 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Basketball

Tatum stars as Celtics go 3-0 up against Mavericks in NBA Game 3

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 13 – Tatum scored 31 points and Brown 30 as the Celtics won 106-99 in game three of the best-of-seven series.

The Mavericks reduced their deficit from 91-70 early in the fourth quarter to one point with three and a half minutes left but failed to turn an impressive comeback into a victory.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 35 for Dallas, while team-mate Luka Doncic contributed 27 but fouled out of the game with just over four minutes remaining.

Boston are one win away from an 18th NBA title and first since 2008, with the next game on Saturday (01:30 BST).

“We are not relaxing or anything like that,” said Tatum. “You know, not even focusing on winning or whatever.

“However long it takes, that’s our motto. However long it takes, that’s what it’s going to take. Nobody is not trying to relax at all.”

Brown added: “That was a big-time win for us, and I’m proud of how we played.

“They had some momentum, but we kept our poise. We made timely baskets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We got some good shots going in, and we found a way to win.”

The Mavericks will have to make history if they are to claim the NBA title as no team has ever recovered to win from 3-0 down to win a play-off series.

“It’s not over till it’s over,” said Doncic. “We’ve just got to believe.

“Like I always say, it’s first to four. We’re going to stay together. We lose together, we win together.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved