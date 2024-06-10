Man Utd want £40m for winger Sancho this summer - Capital Sports
Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal for Borussia Dortmund. PHOTO/Champions League/X

English Premiership

Man Utd want £40m for winger Sancho this summer

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 10 – Manchester United have put a £40m price tag on exiled winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final and played almost the whole game as the Bundesliga club excelled against Real Madrid before eventually losing to two late goals.

It had been thought Sancho’s Old Trafford future would be linked to Ten Hag’s, with the Dutchman still to discover whether he will get the chance to fulfil the final year of his contract.

However, BBC Sport understands United will look to sell Sancho this summer no matter who the manager is and want £40m for the England international.

Dortmund are keen for Sancho to return next season but are looking for another loan deal.

United want a straight sale, knowing transfer funds will be limited because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions.

Sancho, who joined United from Dortmund for £73m in July 2021, has two years left on his contract.

It is understood there has been interest from Europe, with Italy’s Juventus one of the clubs previously linked with the former Manchester City academy player.

