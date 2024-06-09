ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY: Starlets thrash Burundi to smell World Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Starlets
Starlets
The Junior Starlets. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY: Starlets thrash Burundi to smell World Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Junior Starlets are on the brink of history, becoming the first ever Kenyan football team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup after thrashing Burundi 3-0 in Addis Ababa on Sunday, in the first leg of the final qualification round for this year’s U17 World Cup.

Lorna Faith, Marion Serenge and Susan Akoth hit the goals, as Mildred Cheche’s girls picked a comfortable away win.

Ahead of the return fixture next Sunday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, the girls only need to avoid defeat to seal their ticket to the global showpiece set to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved