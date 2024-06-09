ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY: Starlets thrash Burundi to smell World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Junior Starlets are on the brink of history, becoming the first ever Kenyan football team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup after thrashing Burundi 3-0 in Addis Ababa on Sunday, in the first leg of the final qualification round for this year’s U17 World Cup.

Lorna Faith, Marion Serenge and Susan Akoth hit the goals, as Mildred Cheche’s girls picked a comfortable away win.

Ahead of the return fixture next Sunday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, the girls only need to avoid defeat to seal their ticket to the global showpiece set to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16.

