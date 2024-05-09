Lionesses keen to inspire new generation through World Rugby Sevens Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Even as they grapple with financial challenges, the national women’s rugby 7s team remain focused on making history by qualifying for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Head coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja says they are looking to inspire a new generation of women rugby players in the country by qualifying for the prestigious competition for the first time in their existence.

“It’s more of organic, just trying to talk within ourselves as the technical bench. We have been a pillar to the girls, trying to encourage them. It’s not the best position to be at as a team…even as an athlete but we look at the bigger picture. We believe what we are playing for…what we are trying to achieve is bigger than us. It’s not just about us, it’s about the future of women’s rugby,” Mwanja said.

He added: “It’s about a nation as well…it’s about inspiration. We could have many challenges but at the moment we are rolling with the punches. The attitude the girls have we believe we will be able to overcome a day at a time as we look forward to the competitions that are coming our way.”

Lionesses are currently in training ahead of next weekend’s third leg of the World Rugby Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland where they face Belgium, Mexico and the hosts in Pool B.

Turbulent journey

However, it has not been smoothsailing for the ladies who have been operating on empty pockets due to non-payment of allowances.

Lack of financial muscle notwithstanding, the coach reveals the girls are pumped up for the final leg of the series before the playoffs in Madrid, set for the beginning of June.

“Training has been well…having been in camp has helped us enabled us to focus on our shortcomings for our last outing in Uruguay. We have been able to bond as a team and we have been able to give attention to details. Above all, the team spirit and cohesion has really improved by the time we began this camp until last week,” he said. The national women’s rugby 7s team pose for a photo at Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya currently lie fifth on the Challenger Series standings with 24 points, four behind neighbours Uganda in fourth and 10 adrift of leaders China.

Their last outing at the second leg in Montevideo ended on a disappointing note after losing 27-22 to Hong Kong China in their 7th place playoff match.

Mwanja admits they did not cover themselves in glory in Latin America but adds that they have improved exponentially by curing their Achilles heels.

“In Uruguay, our defensive formation wasn’t right. We were easily being breached defensively and we lacked the cohesion. The build-up wasn’t as consistent. Also, our other players…Grace Okulu and Janet Okello who were joining us…joined us later so training together was a problem. Sharon Auma was injured…Judy (Auma) was also injured. When you have five players in the team not consistently training, it’s very difficult to establish a formidable side especially on competition day,” he said.

The coach added: “We have trained consistently…I think we have been blessed not to have injuries this time round. Grace and Janet will also be available and we have worked well with those on the ground. The valuable inclusion of Chris Brown has really helped our efforts to our game understanding.”

Lionesses’ minimum target in Eastern Europe will be a semi-final berth after which they hope to be among eight teams at the playoffs in Madrid.

The best four from the Spain tournament will be admitted into the prestigious Sevens Series.