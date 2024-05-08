Let the boy play! – Muyoti asks Gor, Police to pause luring star player Kapen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Nairobi City Stars head coach Nicholas Muyoti has asked FKF Premier League leaders Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC to let the season end before they can battle to sign their star player Samuel Kapen.

The two clubs have been engaged in a bidding war for the player who has been a revelation for City Stars this season, but Muyoti says this has caused distraction and the player’s performance has been affected.

“A good thing definitely attracts attention, but for now, they should give him a chance to finish the league and then they can talk to him. Speaking to him now brings a lot of distraction and we still need him. They should let him play football and engage him when we finish the season,” Muyoti said.

He adds that they will not come into the way if the right offer comes on the table, and are ready to let the forward leave.

“If he has played well and deserves to get a team that is higher on the table, we will be thankful and let him go. But it is important to let him concentrate in the games remaining this season,” noted Muyoti.

Gor, Kenya Police battle for his signature

Samuel Kapen (left) joins Nairobi City Stars players to celebrate Robinson Asenwa’s goal. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Gor Mahia have been tracking the player down for a while, and reports indicate that the club has already held initial talks with the player’s representatives.

Police FC have also been on Kapen’s trail and have also reportedly placed a counter-offer on his table to rival K’Ogalo’s bid.

The striker was substituted early in the second half on Tuesday afternoon as City Stars came from a goal down to play to a 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars at the Dandora Stadium.

Ulinzi got into the lead in the duel just after the half hour mark when Boniface Muchiri scored with a brilliant finish.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

City Stars skipper Calvin Masawa slipped on the turf as he tried to clear a long ball, Muchiri picking it up, dancing past Dennis Wanjala before beating the keeper from close range.

City Stars rally back for a point

Action between Nairobi City Stars and Ulinzi Stars at the Dandora Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Muyoti’s charges however rallied to get back into the game and they equalized in the 71st minute when Vincent Owino glanced home a header from a Mohamed Bejaber freeekick.

The result leaves City Stars fourth in the standings with 46 points, while Ulinzi remain 13th with 31 points.

The military side are fighting to finish in the top 10 and head coach Anthony Kimani has called on his players to take every match as a final.

“I can’t fault the players for the point because they fought from the first to last minute. From now on, the remaining six matches are crucial and we can’t afford to lose. We need to pick as many points as possible to be able to finish strong,” Kimani, who is on his first season at the club stated.