Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is set to join Manchester City on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld

English Premiership

Man City poised to sign Bielefeld goalkeeper Ortega

Published

BERLIN, Germany,  Jun 23 – Premier League champions Manchester City are on the verge of signing Stefan Ortega from relegated Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld as back up for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, according to reports Thursday.

Magazine Kicker and top-selling daily Bild say the 29-year-old will join the Citizens on a free transfer as his Bielefeld contract has expired.

Ortega was one of Bielefeld’s best players last season, keeping six clean sheets in 33 league games even though the club was relegated after finishing second from bottom in Germany’s top flight.

He was on the fringe of the Germany squad for last summer’s Euro 2020 finals as fourth-choice goalkeeper on stand-by if Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp or Bernd Leno had been injured.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved