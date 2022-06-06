Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the 800m at the Rabat Diamond League.

Athletics

Super Wanyonyi dazzles again in Rabat as Moraa completes Kenyan 800m double

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Seventeen year old Emmanuel Wanyonyi continued with his imperious form, beating a loaded field to clinch the 800m title at the Rabat leg of the World Athletics Diamond League on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Mary Moraa also won the women’s race with an impressive sprint to complete a Kenyan double in the two-lap race.

Wanyonyi, also the World Under-20 champion showed immense last lap power to win his race in a time of 1min, 45.47secs ahead of Botswana’s Nijel Amos who timed 1min, 45.66secs.

“I gave everything I had today. I had the opportunity to win this race in Rabat, so I didn’t want to miss it. Actually, it was quite easy. I’m in a good shape, I’m feeling great on the track, I’m very confident,”  said Wanyonyi after he won the race.

He added; “Now I need to focus on the next event, a very important one: the trials in Kenya for the World championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I hope to qualify for these two competitions.”

Wanyonyi was part of a loaded line up that had compatriots Emmanuel Korir, Ferguson Rotich and Michael Saruni as well as Botswana’s Amos who is a silver medalist from the 2012 Olympic Games.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved