Super Wanyonyi dazzles again in Rabat as Moraa completes Kenyan 800m double

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Seventeen year old Emmanuel Wanyonyi continued with his imperious form, beating a loaded field to clinch the 800m title at the Rabat leg of the World Athletics Diamond League on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Mary Moraa also won the women’s race with an impressive sprint to complete a Kenyan double in the two-lap race.

Wanyonyi, also the World Under-20 champion showed immense last lap power to win his race in a time of 1min, 45.47secs ahead of Botswana’s Nijel Amos who timed 1min, 45.66secs.

“I gave everything I had today. I had the opportunity to win this race in Rabat, so I didn’t want to miss it. Actually, it was quite easy. I’m in a good shape, I’m feeling great on the track, I’m very confident,” said Wanyonyi after he won the race.

He added; “Now I need to focus on the next event, a very important one: the trials in Kenya for the World championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I hope to qualify for these two competitions.”

Wanyonyi was part of a loaded line up that had compatriots Emmanuel Korir, Ferguson Rotich and Michael Saruni as well as Botswana’s Amos who is a silver medalist from the 2012 Olympic Games.