Manchester United forward Rashford left out of England Euro squad - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marcus Rashford

Football

Manchester United forward Rashford left out of England Euro squad

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21 – Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Manchester United forward Rashford, 26, has struggled for form this season, scoring seven goals and managing two assists in 33 league appearances.

Rashford played in seven England games this season before being left out against Belgium in March, and has now been omitted from Southgate’s training squad.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia from Liverpool last summer but left them to join a struggling Ajax side in January.

Southgate continued to pick him following his move to the Saudi Pro League, though he was booed by some England fans on his first game back in the country, against Australia at Wembley in October, which the England manager said at the time “defies logic”.

Henderson was in the squad for March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but did not play.

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Uncapped quintet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Adam Wharton and James Trafford have made Southgate’s initial selection.

Everton centre-back Branthwaite, 21, was key in his side securing Premier League safety this season, while Liverpool centre-back Quansah, 21, and 23-year-old team-mate Jones, who plays in midfield, helped the Reds finish third in the top flight.

Wharton, 20, impressed at Palace following his move from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window and his team-mates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson have also been included by Southgate.

Other players to make the cut are West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, along with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and left-back Luke Shaw.

Mainoo, 19, played in friendlies for England against Brazil and Belgium in March and has made 31 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals.

Shaw has not played since February because of a muscle injury.

The deadline for Southgate confirming his final squad of up to 26 players for the tournament in Germany is midnight on 7 June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The training squad will join up on Wednesday, 29 May prior to friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 7 June.

Southgate’s side will then open their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

England fixture schedule

Friendlies (all times BST)

Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 June, 19:45 at St James’ Park)

Iceland (7 June, 19:45 at Wembley)

Euro 2024 group stage

Serbia (16 June, 20:00 in Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark (20 June, 17:00 in Frankfurt)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slovenia (25 June, 20:00 in Cologne)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved