Manchester United forward Rashford left out of England Euro squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21 – Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Manchester United forward Rashford, 26, has struggled for form this season, scoring seven goals and managing two assists in 33 league appearances.

Rashford played in seven England games this season before being left out against Belgium in March, and has now been omitted from Southgate’s training squad. England midfielder Jordan Henderson

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia from Liverpool last summer but left them to join a struggling Ajax side in January.

Southgate continued to pick him following his move to the Saudi Pro League, though he was booed by some England fans on his first game back in the country, against Australia at Wembley in October, which the England manager said at the time “defies logic”.

Henderson was in the squad for March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but did not play.

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Uncapped quintet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Adam Wharton and James Trafford have made Southgate’s initial selection.

Everton centre-back Branthwaite, 21, was key in his side securing Premier League safety this season, while Liverpool centre-back Quansah, 21, and 23-year-old team-mate Jones, who plays in midfield, helped the Reds finish third in the top flight.

Wharton, 20, impressed at Palace following his move from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window and his team-mates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson have also been included by Southgate.

Other players to make the cut are West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, along with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and left-back Luke Shaw.

Mainoo, 19, played in friendlies for England against Brazil and Belgium in March and has made 31 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals.

Shaw has not played since February because of a muscle injury.

The deadline for Southgate confirming his final squad of up to 26 players for the tournament in Germany is midnight on 7 June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The training squad will join up on Wednesday, 29 May prior to friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 7 June.

Southgate’s side will then open their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June.

England fixture schedule

Friendlies (all times BST)

Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 June, 19:45 at St James’ Park)

Iceland (7 June, 19:45 at Wembley)

Euro 2024 group stage

Serbia (16 June, 20:00 in Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark (20 June, 17:00 in Frankfurt)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slovenia (25 June, 20:00 in Cologne)