Champagne on ice for Gor Mahia, but can KCB spoil the party?

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Defending champions Gor Mahia will have one hand on the FKF Premier League title if they beat KCB in a fixture scheduled in Murang’a on Thursday afternoon.

Following second placed Police FC’s defeat at the hands of AFC Leopards on Wednesday, Gor are only four points away from clinching a record extending 21st league title. They are currently eight points ahead of Police.

A win against the bankers takes them to 11 points off, with four matches left and will only need a point in their next match this weekend, when they host relegation fighting Muhoroni Youth, to be mathematically confirmed as champions.

But it will not be easy for Gor against the bankers, as they have not beaten them over the last three meetings with a loss and two draws.

Head coach Jonathan McKinstry knows it will not be an easy duel, but will be eager to let the monkey off their backs and pick three crucial points that will deliver them closer to the title.

Confidence high in camp

Gor Mahia’s John Macharia battles with KCB’s Brian Ochieng during a past league match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“The players are looking good in training and you would definitely expect that based on our position on the table and oir form recently. The confidence is high but we know that KCB has been a thorn on our flesh recently. Since I arrived here, we have never beaten KCB,” the tactician said, speaking to the club’s official social media channels.

He added; “We want to get that monkey off our backs and collect three points that will take us closer to the Championship.”

KCB are placed 11th in the standings and are merely looking to push into the top 10 after a hugely underwhelming season. They have not won in their last five matches with two losses and three draws, and K’Ogalo will be clear favourites going into the game.